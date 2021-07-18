Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,670 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $104,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,079. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

