Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 32,295 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.41% of Arista Networks worth $93,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,490 shares of company stock worth $31,887,199. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.45. 315,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.