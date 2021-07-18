Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,433 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $85,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,080. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.