Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 45,528 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,528 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $123,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. 4,920,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.88 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.