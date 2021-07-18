Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,973 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $73,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. 3,415,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $254.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

