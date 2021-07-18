Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 64,919 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,919 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $71,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,411,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

