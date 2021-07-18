Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 72,805 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,805 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $126,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.