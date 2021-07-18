Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 74,655 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,518 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,655 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.38% of Best Buy worth $107,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. 1,844,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,404. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.48 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

