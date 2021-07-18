Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,025 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $86,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,406 shares of company stock worth $9,584,049. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 659,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,666. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

