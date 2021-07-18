Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.31% of McKesson worth $95,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

MCK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.22. 1,152,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,084. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

