Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.51% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,918,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth about $671,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NHIC opened at $9.55 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NewHold Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NewHold Investment Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

