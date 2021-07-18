Glenview Capital Management LLC Invests $5 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,836,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,951,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.