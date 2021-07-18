Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.46 Million Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 995,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 3.98% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 500,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,920. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FST stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

