Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 614,517 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 614,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,171,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHVI opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

