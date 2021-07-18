Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $14.79 Million Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.