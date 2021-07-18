Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in June

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.0 days.

Shares of Globaltrans Investment stock remained flat at $$6.91 during trading hours on Friday. Globaltrans Investment has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

