Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in June

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.0 days.
Shares of Globaltrans Investment stock remained flat at $$6.91 during trading hours on Friday. Globaltrans Investment has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.