Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC opened at $2.79 on Friday. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

