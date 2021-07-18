GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$28.08 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183. GMO Internet has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66.
About GMO Internet
