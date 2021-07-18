GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$28.08 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183. GMO Internet has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

