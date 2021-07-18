Gnosis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Gnosis has a market cap of $270.24 million and $1.92 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $179.61 or 0.00566775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

