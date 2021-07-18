Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,065,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000.

OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

