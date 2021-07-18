Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $17,865,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $14,532,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $8,669,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $8,262,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

