Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,421,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and have sold 650,486 shares valued at $37,036,366. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

