Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.