Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of WD-40 worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.