Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 122,151 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of JFrog worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $6,532,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 499.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 542.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of JFrog by 184.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

