Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Nomura worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 719.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at $3,069,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nomura by 52.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

