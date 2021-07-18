Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 149.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of Upland Software worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $37.73 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

