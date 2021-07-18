Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Travere Therapeutics worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,073,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

