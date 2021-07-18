Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Element Solutions worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

