Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.21 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

