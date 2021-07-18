Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Berkeley Lights worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $25,926,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 507,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

BLI stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,183. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

