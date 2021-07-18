Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.60% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,322,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 34,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 450,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 321,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

PRQR stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

