Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.94 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604,076 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of O-I Glass worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

