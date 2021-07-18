Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $22,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

