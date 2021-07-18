Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of The Timken worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 24.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Timken by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

