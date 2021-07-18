Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 184,584 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Flowserve worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flowserve by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

