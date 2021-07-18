Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Extreme Networks worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,667,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 68,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

