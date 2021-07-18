Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.23% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.22. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

