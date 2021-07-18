Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,597 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

