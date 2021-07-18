Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,646 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmunoGen worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

