Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,161 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

