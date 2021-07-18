Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GRMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 123,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
