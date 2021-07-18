Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 123,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

