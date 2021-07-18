Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $46,919.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

