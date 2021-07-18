Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,188 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 374.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,042 shares of company stock worth $119,635,590 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

