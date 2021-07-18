Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,073 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

