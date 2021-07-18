Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $362.81 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

