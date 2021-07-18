Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 19,673 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 172.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.57 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

