Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Eaton by 293.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

