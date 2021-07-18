Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,733 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

