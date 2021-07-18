Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,036 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

